Judy Malinowski, Set on Fire by Ex-Boyfriend Nearly 2 Years Ago, Dies

Judy Malinowski, who was horrifically burned by her ex-boyfriend in August 2015, died from her injuries. She was 33.

Her mother, Bonnie Bowes, confirmed the news on Tuesday to NBC4i, saying, “That child suffered for two years to tell her own story, who has the strength to do it?”

The mom of two was doused with gasoline and set on fire. She underwent 59 surgeries and spent nearly two years in the hospital, according to NBC4i.

Her ex Michael Slager said the incident was just a “horrible accident” and that he actually loved Malinowski, according to the Associated Press at the time.

A witness to the incident contradicted Slager’s account, claiming the pair were arguing before Malinowski was set ablaze. The witness, who was the one to call 911, did note that Slager used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Malinowski’s death comes as the Ohio Senate is on the precipice of passing Judy’s Law, which seeks to increase penalties in cases like hers that leave the victim permanently disfigured through the use of an accelerant.

Slager is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.