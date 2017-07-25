Woman Sentenced for Helping Her Husband Rape 2 Children: ‘Disgusting and Horrendous’ Acts

A woman who helped put her husband behind bars for raping two children in Pennsylvania was sentenced on Monday to five to 15 years for also participating in the sexual assaults, PEOPLE confirms.

Holly Greiner, 31, will be on probation for 15 years after her prison stint, court officials tell PEOPLE. She pleaded guilty in April to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. She had the child rape charges against her dismissed after negotiating a plea deal with the prosecution.

Soon after her arrest, Greiner admitted to police that she and her husband forced two children to perform sex acts on each other and with them.

She agreed to assist prosecutors by testifying against her husband, 29-year-old Robert Phillip Greiner, at his trial. He was convicted in November of 11 counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors

In February he received what will likely amount to a life sentence, with a minimum of 67-and-a-quarter years behind bars.

He was also found guilty of evidence tampering and witness intimidation — charges that were filed after he made calls to his wife from prison pestering her about recanting her statements to police and pressuring her not to testify at his trial.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The couple was arrested in 2015 after a 10-year-old boy told police in West Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, that he and a 5-year-old girl were sexually abused over a six-month period, court officials confirm.

Both victims testified during last fall’s trial, which prosecutors contend helped them secure the conviction.

PEOPLE could not reach the prosecutor, Chuck Murphy, for comment. He told the York Dispatch that the female victim said she was happy to help put her abusers away.

“She said [she testified] because she didn’t want to have bad dreams about it anymore,” Murphy told the paper, which reports that a family member said in court the girl has not had any bad dreams about Greiner since the trial.

“Without their courage in coming forward, we couldn’t have made sure this guy can’t do it to anyone else,” he said, noting that “there’s no minimizing how disgusting and horrendous these acts were.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach the Greiners’ attorneys for comment.