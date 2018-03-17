NJ Father Says 'Hell Is Not Good Enough' for His Child's Mom Who Got High & Left Daughter to Die

A New Jersey man did not mince his words as the mother of his child was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of their daughter.

Thomas J. Freeman did not hold back when addressing his feelings about the woman he once loved, Deanna Joseph. The bereaved father told a judge at Joseph’s sentencing on Friday, “Hell is not good enough for her,” according to NJ.com.

Joseph, 39, was sentenced for her role in the death of their 2-year-old daughter Kayley Freeman after Joseph got high in her car and passed out while the toddler was in the backseat in August 2017, the publication reported. While Joseph was unconscious in the front seat, and Kayley is believed to have tried to free herself from her seat and, in the process, cut off her own air supply.

The two-year-old’s father came home to find his daughter dead and her mother passed out.

Kayley died of positional asphyxia, which means the way her body was positioned obstructed her breathing, according to the Associated Press.

She pled guilty to manslaughter, child endangerment and drug and weapons charges in January, the wire reported.

Joseph’s attorney, Peter Alfinito, called her a drug addict and said that if she could switch places with Kayley, she would, according to NJ.com.

“She is truly remorseful. She will do her sentence and hopefully when she does get out… she will be able to be a part of society,” he said.

West Deptford Patch reported Joseph’s addiction had caused her to lose custody of her six children, Kayley included, over the past decade.

Joseph had been accused of child neglect and substance abuse since 2008, according to the outlet.