Victim of Florida Spree Killing Was Abused Girlfriend Hiding from Killer, Says Dad

The father of a woman whose fatal shooting allegedly launched a killing spree says her killer was his daughter’s abusive boyfriend — and that she was hiding from him in a motel when he fatally shot her.

Alicia Greer, 30, was found dead of at least one gunshot wound in a Milton, Florida, motel room on Jan. 31, along with her friend Jacqueline Moore, 39, police tell PEOPLE. As investigators work to piece together the circumstances surrounding her death, Greer’s father says her killing marked the tragic end to months of physical abuse from her boyfriend and killer William Boyette, who fatally shot himself in a Georgia motel on Tuesday

“They had started dating back around Thanksgiving of last year. Everybody warned her that, ‘He’s not the Prince Charming you think he is,’ ” Wayne Lane tells PEOPLE.

He said Boyette, 44, abused Greer so badly in the weeks before her death that she had been hospitalized. After she was discharged from the hospital, she stayed with her mother for a few days.

“She left there on Sunday [Jan.] 29 and within about 36 hours he had caught up with her and killed her,” Lane says.

A spokesman with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE that Boyette faced battery, kidnapping and grand theft auto charges as a result of an alleged Jan. 19 domestic violence incident.

Boyette allegedly beat Greer and choked her until she was nearly unconscious after accusing her of cheating on him, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. He is accused of holding Greer hostage in her home and stealing her car, according to the report.

When Boyette was gone, Greer took a cab to a local hospital and called 911.

Lane tells PEOPLE that Boyette went to the Milton motel room and threatened Greer unless she withdrew the charges against him.

“She was there hiding from him … Alicia told [motel staff] that she was hiding from an abusive boyfriend,” Lane says. “He was like, ‘You’re going to rescind these charges or you’re not making it out of this hotel room.’ We’re a pretty strong-willed family … I’m sure she was like, ‘Well, I’m not rescinding the charges.’ ”

After killing Greer and Moore, Boyette went on a murder spree with Mary Rice, 38, across two states, slaying Kayla Crocker in Pensacola and Peggy Broz in Lilian, Alabama, police previously alleged to PEOPLE.

An intense search for the pair ensued. Before Boyette killed himself on Tuesday, Rice surrendered to the dozens of police surrounding the Georgia motel, police have told PEOPLE.

Rice was extradited from Georgia to Florida on Wednesday and is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on $750,000 bail, AL.com reports.

She faces charges including accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Greer and Moore’s deaths; first-degree capital murder in Crocker’s death and first-degree capital murder and first-degree robbery in Broz’s death, according to AL.

It is unclear whether she has entered a plea or has an attorney. She is expected to appear in court next on March 2, FOX reports.

A Father’s Regrets

Now, Lane says he wishes he could have done more to protect his daughter from her alleged abuser and killer.

“There’s four women that are dead now because I didn’t do what I should have done as a father,” he says. “I knew his name and I had the opportunity. I should have went and taken care of that .. and I didn’t do that. That’s what I get to live with for the rest of my life.”

Lane says that his daughter never spoke of any abuse and instead told him, “Don’t worry about me, Dad.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“You would have thought this guy was Prince Charming, like he just swept her off her feet,” he adds. “You know how [men] can be. They reel a woman in if they say the right things and act the right way.”

In the days following her death, Lane and his family have found comfort in one another, with dozens of relatives attending a recent “celebration” for Greer.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

“Everybody that knew her loved her. That was probably her best quality,” he tells PEOPLE. “She loved life. She loved people. She was everybody’s friend.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to set up an education fund for Greer’s three children William, 10, Aubreigh, 8, and 5-year-old Quinlynn.

Lane says Greer’s children have been “sheltered” from what has happened, but the family has told them that their mother is now “an angel.”