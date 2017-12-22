Arizona Woman, 69, Mauled to Death By Akita While Volunteering with Dog Rescue Organization

A 69-year-old Arizona woman was mauled to death Wednesday by a dog while volunteering at the Canine Country Club and Feline Inn in Phoenix, PEOPLE learns.

The victim, Carol Harris, was killed by an Akita.

Harris was volunteering with Akita Advocates, which had rented out space at the Canine Country Club and Feline Inn in Phoenix.

The organization confirmed Harris was killed Wednesday in a statement posted to Facebook.

The Canine County Club and Feline Inn issued a statement on the mauling incident: “It is with heavy hearts we pass along sad news. This afternoon a volunteer from one of the rescue groups we host was playing with…[an] Akita [that] is owned by the rescue group, Akita Advocates…in one of our play yards when [the] dog attacked her. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and has since passed away.”

The business adds that it takes “great pride in the work the rescue groups who use our facilities do to ensure better lives for animals.”

The mauling is “a tragedy,” the statement adds. “We are all at a loss for words.”

The Akita who killed Harris had been abandoned, and she was working with the animal to rehabilitate it for adoption. The dog will be euthanized.

According to police, Harris was found lying motionless with dog bites. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach her family were unsuccessful Friday.

Harris is the second woman this month whose mauling death by dogs has made headlines.

A Virginia woman, Bethany Lynn Stephens, was mauled to death by her two pit bulls while on a walk with them in the woods two weeks ago.

Stephens, 22, of Glen Allen, was found near an old family farm where she frequently walked her dogs, after her father called 911 to report that she hadn’t returned home.

An expert on animal behavior and dog bites spoke to PEOPLE about what triggers dog attacks, and warns that most dog owners “ignore signs of a dog’s potential danger.”

A YouCaring account has been established to help fund Harris’ impending funeral.