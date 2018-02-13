19-Year-Old Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed Identifies Two Suspects From Her Deathbed

Two teenagers are accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old woman after the dying victim identified them to California police on her deathbed Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

The slain victim, according to a press release from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, was left for dead outside Livermore, California. She is from nearby Tracy.

Before she died, the woman sustained stab wounds and several other unspecified injuries, the release states.

Police have not yet released the names of the two murder suspects, but say they are both 19.

They were arrested in Modesto on Monday, hours after the victim “was able to provide us with pertinent information about her attackers,” reads the statement.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 2 a.m. on Monday about a woman lying in the middle of the street, the release states, adding that the caller believed she only had one arm. Police found a woman with two arms bleeding severely at the described location.

She was airlifted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where she told police what happened.

According to police, the victim crawled nearly 100 yards along the roadway before being discovered by the caller, a passing motorist.

Detectives have yet to determine a motive for the killing.

Dying declarations are rare. Legal experts say they are the strongest evidence one can present during a prosecution.