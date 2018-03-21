Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Her Kids' Father to Murder Her Future Husband After Their Wedding

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, have detained a Texas woman after she allegedly tried to enlist the father of her children to kill the man she was planning to marry so that she could later collect the insurance money.

A spokeswoman for the Memphis Police Department confirms that Crystal Gadlin faces a solicitation to commit first-degree murder charge following her recent arrest.

Gadlin, 32, remains in custody on $200,000 bond and has yet to plea to the charge against her. It was unclear if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

According to local news reports, police said Gadlin allegedly offered the man who had fathered her children $40,000 to murder her fiancé.

Citing a criminal complaint against her, TV station WHBQ reports that Gadlin planned to marry the intended victim for his money.

The father of her children was allegedly told he’d be paid for committing the killing, which was to occur after the impending wedding, according to news station WMC’s report of the charge.

The payout would happen after Gadlin collected a life insurance settlement, she allegedly promised. However, the man allegedly recorded their conversation before bringing it to police, reports The Commercial Appeal.

Gadlin allegedly told officers at the time of her arrest that she was “high and intoxicated on cocaine,” these reports indicate.