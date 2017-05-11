Woman Guilty of Beating 4-Month-Old to Death Was Drunk and ‘Unhappy Being a Babysitter’

A California woman prosecutors said was “unhappy being a babysitter” was found guilty of murdering a 4-month-old boy who died from injuries he sustained under her care, PEOPLE confirms.

Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, stood accused of battering Aiden Lopez around his head and chest on the morning of March 22, 2016, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

When the victim’s mother returned that evening, she allegedly was met outside the home by Ingrassi, who said the infant had stopped breathing, according to court testimony.

“The mother then called 911 and the baby was transported to a local hospital with skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury,” the district attorney’s office stated in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The infant died four days later.

The statement said, “According to evidence presented at the trial, the defendant was unhappy being a babysitter and was under the influence of alcohol while caring for the victim.”

Police said Ingrassi was a long-time friend of Aiden’s father.

Ingrassi, of Palmdale, was found guilty of one count each of second-degree murder, assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse and assault on a child causing death.

She faces a punishment of 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on June 2.