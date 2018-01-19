Selfie Showing Woman Wearing Weapon Used to Kill Her Best Friend Helps Convict Her

A 21-year-old Canadian woman was sentenced to seven years in jail after a Facebook selfie helped investigators link her to the weapon used to kill her best friend.

On Monday, Cheyanne Rose Antoine, of Saskatoon, Canada, pled guilty to using her own belt to strangle Brittney Gargol, 18, two years after Gargol was found on a road near a Saskatoon landfill, according to CBC News.

Antoine pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in jail that same day.

The 21-year-old said she and Gargol had been drinking the night of her death and got into an argument, according to the outlet. While Antoine admitted to killing Gargol, she said she doesn’t remember strangling her best friend.

Before her death, Gargol shared a photo of the pair smiling on her Facebook page. In the photo, Antoine wore a large belt that was used to kill Gargol and later found beside her body.

Antoine had left a comment underneath the photo on Facebook, writing, “Aweh , i miss you soo much bert! wish heaven had visiting hours so i could come see you, but i’m so glad you came & visited me in my dream lastnight. Woke up with tears in my eyes, i’m blessed to have met you & have you be apart of my life,still can’t believe those last two days were going to be the last 2 days i got to be able to hug you, talk to you & laugh with you , i will cherish && hold all our good memories we’ve had over the years since grade 9 until we meet again.”

Facebook

She continued, “Looking forward to that day i see you again, say hello to my mommy up there for me!! That dream felt so damn real, & you were all bubbly & happy like you always were. i love you so muc brittney jane & miss you sooo much </3 You were way to young to go, gone but never forgotten. You were truely an angel on earth but i guess God needed you up there. You always believed in me, & i will make you proud my girl .

❤

❤

❤

❤ rest in paradise my angel

<3″

The selfie also helped investigators create a timeline of the girls’ night, according to The Guardian.

A tip to police led them to a witness who told authorities Antoine had allegedly confessed to the killing after it had occurred, saying she had hit and strangled Gargol, ITV reports.

Antoine’s lawyer told the court that the pair were drunk and under the influence of marijuana when the argument happened.

In a statement to the court, Antoine expressed her regret, saying, “I will never forgive myself. Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry… It shouldn’t have ever happened.”