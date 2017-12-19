Woman Charged with Child Neglect For Alleged Roach-Infested Home With 3 Dead Dogs in Freezer

An unidentified child was removed from a Florida woman’s home that was allegedly covered in human waste and had a freezer containing three dead dogs, according to a charging affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

After an investigation by the Department of Children and Families, Victoria Kanger, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of neglect of a child.

However, in a brief phone interview, Kanger told PEOPLE, “There are a lot of lies in that report.” She refused to make any additional comments.

Two months ago, deputies at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who requested a welfare check on the Pierson, Florida, home.

The man was concerned about the condition of the home after visiting from out of state, according to reports.

When deputies arrived, they could smell a “strong, pungent odor,” according to the charging affidavit.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Inside the home, deputies spotted two dogs, numerous cats and a rabbit inside a cage. The deputy noted that the cage had allegedly not been cleaned for a long period of time.

On his way to the home, the deputy received a note that there were allegedly three dead dogs inside the freezer. When he mentioned it, the unidentified girl “overheard the question and eagerly answered by saying there are three deceased dogs inside the freezer and even called the animals by name,” according to the report.

The deputy asked Kanger why they were there and she allegedly responded she could not bury them because she did not have a shovel. She allegedly said she considered it normal because there was not any food in the freezer.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

The home was allegedly infested with cockroaches. “At times, a cockroach would crawl on them and they would casually brush it off,” the affidavit alleges.

Kanger would allegedly become defensive and angry when the deputy would ask her about the condition of her home.

Kanger would not say whether she entered a plea. She was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.