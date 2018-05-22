'Prolific Felon' Who Allegedly 'Bragged About Getting Away' from Cops Is Caught in Sting: Police

Last week, a 19-year-old Washington woman wanted on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun logged onto Facebook to taunt the police officers she knew were looking for her, authorities say.

Now that woman is behind bars.

“What social media giveth, social media taketh away,” reads a Saturday Facebook post from the Moses Lake Police Department announcing the arrest of Kayla Irizzary, of Moses Lake, who was detained that morning on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

Authorities had been looking for Irizzary for about two weeks after the vehicle she was riding in was stopped on May 4 for a traffic violation.

The driver was arrested for allegedly having a suspended license, police said, but Irizzary was released because “our officers had no legal reason to detain her.”

However, “a subsequent search warrant on the vehicle revealed a purse that contained her identification and a pistol, which Irizzary is not eligible to possess as she is a prolific felon.”

The department first announced it was looking for Irizzary later on May 4. She allegedly “got on MLPD’s Facebook page and was bragging about getting away,” authorities said.

Then, on Saturday morning, “officers using covert investigative techniques set up a meeting with Irizzary, ironically enough using social media,” police said last weekend.

“Irizzary showed up, and when she realized she had been set up, made a run for it on foot,” according to authorities. She got a few steps away before she was detained.

Online records confirm she is being held at Grant County Jail on an unspecified amount of bail.

She has yet to enter pleas to the charges she faces, and it was unclear Tuesday if she had retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.