What Happened to Brandy Odom? Mystery Surrounds Nude Body Parts Found in N.Y.C. Park

The dismembered remains of a woman found Monday in a wooded area of a New York City park have been identified as belonging to 26-year-old Brandy Odom, PEOPLE confirms.

Odom’s naked torso, head and limbs were discovered throughout Brooklyn’s Canarsie Park by a neighborhood resident, an N.Y.C. police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, investigators recovered a bloody saw from a trash can in the park, sources told local TV station WABC.

It remains unclear how Odom died, but authorities told the station and other local media that they believe her remains were cut up and dispersed after she was killed elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Odom’s family learned of her death while watching local news, according to the New York Times. That’s when her grandmother saw that the body in the park had the same tattoo as her granddaughter: the word “chocolate” above her left breast.

Worried, she called Odom’s mother, Nicole Odom, who went down to the precinct and confirmed her daughter’s identity, the Times reports.

“Everybody loved her,” Nicole told WABC. “I can’t even see how one person would want to do this to her. Brandy was friendly with everybody.”

Brandy Odom Facebook

“Whoever did this to my daughter — I might not know who did it, the police might not know who did it, but the great God up above knows who did it,” Nicole said. “And you will be dealt with for your sins that you caused.”

Patricia Smith, who found Brandy dead, told News 12 Brooklyn that she was walking her dog when she saw the torso partially covered with leaves.

“As I went in the path and looked to the left, I saw something resembling a garbage bag,” Smith said. “But as I went by and looked back and looked again, I realized it was a body that was dismembered and then I just took off running.”

If anyone knows anything please call and help us solve this heinous crime. 1-800-577-8477. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/oWopVlZXGz — NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) April 11, 2018

Brandy, who was from N.Y.C., had worked as a security guard and wanted to become a city school safety agent, her mother told the Times. The pair last spoke in March.

“She had ambitions, she had a game plan,” a neighbor told the paper. “She wanted to work and take care of herself.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-577-8477. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in Brandy’s death.