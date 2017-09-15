Woman Arrested in 2013 Killing of ‘Star Trek: The Experience’ Actor

A woman was arrested Thursday by Las Vegas police in connection to the 2013 homicide of a “Star Trek: The Experience” actor.

Kelleen Cota, 57, is believed to have been involved in the killing of Charles Thomas Deishley, 70, who acted in the themed Las Vegas Hilton attraction before it closed in 2008, according to KTNV.

Deishley was found dead in December 2013 at his home from a gunshot wound, the outlet reported. In 2016, Cota, along with Janette Martinez and James Anthony Martinez-Amador, was indicted for several alleged financial crimes against Deishley, which included embezzlement, forgery, grand larceny, racketeering and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Cota is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three allegedly defrauded Deishley of nearly $1 million, according to the Review-Journal. They were indicted by a grand jury on the financial crime accusations in August 2016.

Deishley acted in “Star Trek: The Experience” attraction for a decade as General Motog, a Klingon.

In a 2013 post remembering the actor, the Star Trek website interviewed a colleague, Kersten Szczepanski, who called him a “gentleman.”

“He believed in honesty in his acting. Old-school stage actor, you could say. He loved Shakespeare, loved talking about the Bard’s work nearly as much as playing the roles,” Szczepanski said. “With a curmudgeonly attitude that bordered on cute, Tom had little good to say about the bright and shiny gloss of Hollywood spectacles, but he loved discussing the Craft so much. The most valuable advice he ever gave me as a fellow actor came in his phrase, ‘The illusion of the first time.'”