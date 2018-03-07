Woman Allegedly Plotted to Murder Boyfriend with Samurai Sword After Finding Tinder on His Phone

A Washington woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a samurai sword after finding the Tinder dating app on his phone, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities in Camas, Washington, say 30-year-old Emily Javier called 911 after the altercation late last week, believing that she had killed her boyfriend.

According to allegations in a probable cause affidavit about the case, Javier had plotted her boyfriend’s death for a week.

She allegedly started planning after she discovered Tinder on his phone — along with strands of hair that weren’t hers in the shower. (Javier’s hair is dyed green; she allegedly told police that she found red hairs in the shower.)

Investigators said that Javier allegedly bought a samurai sword last week and taped it and two other knives to the side of their bed.

Police say that her boyfriend came home on Friday night and ignored Javier. She decided to kill him that night, the affidavit claims.

Once he fell asleep, investigators say, Javier allegedly started swinging the sword, stabbing him.

According to the affidavit, police met Javier outside the home after the stabbing. She was allegedly covered in blood saying, “I stabbed him.”

Officers found her boyfriend in the bedroom where he was curled up in the fetal position with “injuries all over his body,” the affidavit states. There was blood on the walls.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

“The only motive our detectives can come up with is that this is jealousy based,” Camas police officer Debrah Riedle told local TV station KOIN. “Everything the suspect told us leads up to believe her motive was jealousy.”

Javier was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on first-degree attempted murder charges.