Penn. Woman Facing Homicide Charges After Allegedly Attacking Husband With Hatchet

A Pennsylvania mother-of-three is accused of killing her husband by allegedly attacking him with a hatchet in 2017 while their children were home, which authorities say led to his death months later, PEOPLE confirms.

Melanie Snyder was charged with criminal homicide on Tuesday, in addition to earlier charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment, according to Armstrong County Jail records.

On the morning of July 27, police received a 911 call from the family’s Manor Township home. The call was made by the couple’s 17-year-old daughter before she and her two siblings, ages 6 and 13, left for a neighbor’s home.

Officers responding to the scene encountered Snyder walking on the street in front of the couple’s home, KDKA reports. Police allege her clothes were stained with blood and she showed “little emotion,” the station reports.

Officers then discovered Thomas Snyder in a pool of his own blood on the bedroom floor, suffering from head and neck injuries.

“He was bleeding profusely and had numerous injuries about him,” Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi told reporters, KDKA reports.

Thomas Snyder was taken to a Pittsburg hospital, and died months later on Dec. 27 from pneumonia caused by trauma to his brain sustained in the alleged attack, according to KDKA.

Investigators allege Snyder attacked her husband that morning with an 18-inch, wooden-handled hatchet. He had at least five hatchet wounds to his head and neck, Manor Township Police Chief Eric Petrosky said, according to the Tribune-Review.

During the 911 call the morning of the incident, the daughter told dispatchers she struggled with her mother when she allegedly tried to take the hatchet away from her, KDKA reports.

There is no record of past calls at the couple’s home, police told KDKA. A motive for the alleged attack remains unknown.

It is unclear at this time who is representing Snyder. She remains in Armstrong County Jail on a $500,000 bail, according to jail records.