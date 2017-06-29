5 Things to Know: Case of Florida Woman Who Was Allegedly Impregnated by 11-Year-Old Boy

A Florida woman is facing an additional 14 counts after allegedly having a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old boy and having the preteen’s child, PEOPLE confirms.

Marissa Mowry, 25, was initially charged with sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old after allegedly having sexual intercourse with the boy over a three-year period, police said.

Now, the woman is facing 14 more counts — 11 charges of custodian sexual battery of a child and three additional counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Here are five things to know about the case:

1. Mowry Allegedly Has a 3-Year-Old Child by the Boy

Police alleged that Mowry gave birth in October 2014, when she was 22 and the alleged victim was just 11 years old. The police spokesman tells PEOPLE that the resulting child is now in the care of a “responsible adult.”

They allegedly continued the relationship, having sexual contact several times up until the victim was 14 years old, police said.

Mowry was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail, authorities said. The spokesman says the victim is being “cooperative” with police.

2. Mowry Initially told Police She Had Been Assaulted by the Boy

In her initial statement to police, Mowry reportedly told investigators that the boy forced himself on her when she was “under the influence of a medication,” the spokesman says.

She claimed that she woke up to the boy touching her, WFLA reports. Mowry alleged that the boy then had sexual intercourse with her after she told him to “stop.”

She later denied the encounter during a recorded conversation with the boy in which authorities were listening on an attached line, according to arrest records obtained by WFLA.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

3. Mowry Reportedly Had a Troubled Childhood

A source close to the woman told WFLA that Mowry was a runaway who had a troubled childhood, according to the station.

The insider reportedly noted that Mowry’s mother is devastated by the arrest.

4. Mowry is Reportedly Pregnant with Another Child

Deputies told WFLA that Mowry is currently pregnant, but the baby is not related to the alleged victim, according to the station. The police spokesman was not able to confirm the pregnancy news, although he says he is aware of the report.

Meanwhile, neighbors of Mowry told the station that her boyfriend recently returned from deployment and was shocked to learn that the toddler’s was allegedly fathered by a minor.

5. Mowry’s Charges are ‘Very Serious,’ Police Say

The spokesman says the four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old are capital felonies and the other 11 charges are life felonies.

“So, very serious charges,” he says. “At one time a capital felony was punishable by death. It’s the same as a first-degree murder.”

He noted that the Supreme Court has overturned Florida’s death sentence system.

Mowry has not yet entered a plea, the spokesman says. He adds that while she likely has a public defender, it is unclear whether Mowry has retained a private attorney. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach an attorney for Mowry.