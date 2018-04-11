Woman Allegedly Had Sex With 14-Year-Old Fla. Boy Who Paid Her $480

Florida police arrested a 28-year-old woman last week for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy who paid her $480.

A criminal affidavit against Sarah McGill alleges the Scottish woman traveled to Florida from the United Kingdom to work as an escort out of an Orlando hotel room.

According to the affidavit, which obtained by PEOPLE, McGill allegedly advertised her services online as “Sophia Belle.”

The alleged online advertisement caught the eye of a 14-year-old boy, who would later report the incident to police in the presence of his father.

The affidavit alleges that McGill provided the teen with her phone number and they began texting each other.

She allegedly told him to meet her on the first floor of a hotel, and then walked him up to the fourth floor, where, he said, the two had sex before he handed her $480 in $50s and $20s.

The teen allegedly told investigators which room McGill was staying in.

In the affidavit, detectives allege they knocked on McGill’s door, which was answered by an unnamed John, who was arrested. They also took McGill into custody.

A search of the room turned up condoms and cash in the room’s safe, according to the affidavit.

McGill was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach her were unsuccessful Wednesday.

She did not enter a plea to the charge against her and was released from custody after posting an unspecified amount of bail.