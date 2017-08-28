Woman Accused in Death of Pregnant Woman and Kidnapping of Newborn Allegedly Told Boyfriend, ‘This is Our Baby’

New details have emerged in the case of a North Dakota couple charged in the death of their eight-months-pregnant neighbor and the kidnapping of a baby believed to be hers, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old William Henry Hoehn, are charged in the death of neighbor Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who had last been seen Aug. 19 before her body was found in a river Sunday night.

According to the documents, Hoehn allegedly told police he arrived home from work on Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in the bathroom. She was also holding a baby girl and allegedly told him, “This is our baby, this is our family,” the charging documents state.

A newborn girl, believed to be LaFontaine-Greywind’s, was found in the apartment of the suspects, which the pregnant woman visited hours before she was reported missing.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to the court documents, Crews told detectives she had invited LaFontaine-Greywind to the couple’s apartment and taught the pregnant woman how to self-induce birth by breaking her own water.

Crews claimed LaFontaine-Greywind gave her the baby on Aug. 21 — two days after LaFontaine-Greywind vanished from the same apartment building.

Hoehn allegedly told police he removed garbage bags containing bloody towels and his own bloody shoes and allegedly left them in a dumpster in West Fargo.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Crews and Hoehn have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement.

They have not yet entered pleas to the charges against them. It is unclear if they have lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Both Hoehn and Crews remained in jail on Monday without bond.