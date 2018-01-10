Texas Woman Accused of Damaging Warhol Paintings on Drunken First Date Could Face Life in Prison

The 29-year-old woman accused of damaging at least $300,000 worth of artwork during an alleged drunken first date with a prominent Houston lawyer is disputing the allegations and saying there is more to the story, multiple outlets report.

Lindy Lou Layman appeared in court in Houston on Tuesday in connection with a felony criminal mischief charge filed in December, the Houston Chronicle reports.

She could face life in prison if convicted, according to the Chronicle.

The degree of the charge is determined by the value of the objects that were damaged, the Chronicle explains. In this case, Layman has been charged with the maximum penalty, a first-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Layman was arrested on Dec. 23, after allegedly throwing “liquid” on three original paintings at the mansion of attorney Anthony Buzbee and tearing them off the wall “with her hands, causing damage,” according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

The Dallas woman is also accused of throwing two of Buzbee’s sculptures “across the room,” the documents state.

Among the damaged artwork were two Andy Warhol paintings, each valued at $500,000, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, when Layman appeared in court for a brief appearance, her attorney said his client disputes the accusations against her. “We certainly disagree with Mr. Buzbee’s rendition of the facts when he spoke to the media and we disagree with what was said in probable cause court,” attorney Justin Keiter told the Chronicle.

When pressed for details, Keiter said, “I’ll save that for the courtroom.”

Layman’s alleged tirade came during a first date with Buzbee when, he claims, she became too intoxicated before returning to his home and hiding inside as he attempted to get her into an Uber ride, authorities said, according to the AP and the Houston Chronicle.

She allegedly became hostile after Buzbee found her, he said. At one point she allegedly yelled, “I’m not leaving,” according to the Dallas Morning News. Layman allegedly threw red wine on some of the paintings, authorities said, according to the AP.

Layman posted bail after her arrest and was released from custody, court records show.

During Layman’s court appearance, state District Judge Kelli Johnson set bond conditions: She is free on $30,000 bail but is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol, court records show. She is also prohibited from contacting Buzbee.

She has not yet entered a plea.

Layman works as a freelance court reporter.

Buzbee, reportedly a 49-year-old father of four, made headlines in 2009 for a $100-million verdict on behalf of refinery workers in Texas City, Texas, against BP (which was subsequently reduced by a judge to less than half a million dollars).

He more recently defended former Texas Gov. Rick Perry against accusations that he abused his power while in office, the Chronicle reports. (Perry’s indictment was later dismissed.)

Layman came to court with her father and did not speak in court or after the hearing, the Chronicle reports.

After the hearing, Keiter said Layman has been adversely affected by the attention the case has garnered, telling the Chronicle, “She’s weathering the storm of the intense media scrutiny that she has endured.”

Buzbee, the prosecutor and Keiter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.