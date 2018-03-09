8-Day-Old Baby Girl Mauled to Death by Wolf-Hybrid Dog While Laying in Bassinet

An 8-day-old Virginia baby girl was killed by a wolf-hybrid dog that mauled her to death on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The attack occurred inside a home in Big Stone Gap, Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons told WATE.

Investigators are considering criminal charges against the child’s parents, WCYB quotes Parsons as saying.

The victim’s name is not being released.

The dog, which was described as a wolf-hybrid canine, was euthanized soon after the attack, according to WJHL.

Parsons did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, but reports indicate the child sustained serious injuries to her torso.

The baby was laying in a bassinet at the time of the mauling, the stations report.

According to WATE, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital in Big Stone Gap and later airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was pronounced dead at 4 p.m., reports WCYB.

Wolf-hybrids are the biological product of a wolf mating with a dog.

Ownership of hybrid canines is permitted in Virginia, but owners must “ensure the adequate confinement and responsible ownership of hybrid canines,” according to the state’s laws.

Virginia is among 15 states that allows wolf-hybrid ownership. The others are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.