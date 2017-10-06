Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Killed 4-Year-Old Son By Setting Him on Fire in Bathtub

A Milwaukee mother has been accused of killing her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment, according to multiple reports.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Amelia DiStasio’s son, Antonio, begged her to stop as she allegedly used 7 belts to bind his arms behind his back before placing him into the tub where he was burned to death with cooking oil.

A resident of the apartment complex where the 23-year-old woman lived with her young son allegedly told police she heard Antonio yell, “Please mommy, stop! I won’t do it again!” According to CBS News, the woman alleged she then heard the suspect yell: “Shut up!”

DiStasio has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to online court records accessed by PEOPLE.

Police were initially called to DiStasio’s apartment Sept. 28, on reports of smoke coming from the unit. Inside, they found Antonio’s burned remains. They also discovered the child’s head had allegedly been covered with a plastic garbage bag before he was set on fire.

ABC11 also reports that a pet guinea pig was allegedly found drowned in a cage next to the bathtub.

DiStasio allegedly fled the apartment after starting the blaze and was found not long after police arrived, walking down a nearby street.

WDJT reports investigators found Web searches on DiStasio’s phone, allegedly including “How do canabals die” [sic] and “How to kill a canabal” [sic].

According to the station, the phone had also accessed a message board dedicated to an online game in which players fight cannibals. The message board allegedly detailed ways to kill cannibals within the game, including “Kill it with fire!”

DiStasio remains jailed with bail set at $400,000. It was unclear Friday if she has an attorney.

She has not entered a plea to the charges.