Wisconsin Men Allegedly High-Fived After Robbing and Killing 76-Year-Old Veteran: ‘We Did Good, Bro’

Two Wisconsin men are accused of robbing and killing a 76-year-old man late last month and then giving each other a high-five afterwards, according to multiple news outlets.

The criminal complaint against them shows Calvin Fleener and James Johansen are charged with killing Kenneth Latus on Oct. 21 after they allegedly forced themselves into his home in Greendale, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and local TV stations WDJT and WITI report.

According to the court documents, Fleener, 42, first crossed paths with Latus a day earlier, on Oct. 20, when he accompanied a woman to Latus’ home to retrieve a package that had apparently been mistakenly delivered there.

The next day, the complaint states, Fleener brought Johansen, 22, with him from the homeless camp where they lived back to Latus’ home, where they allegedly pushed inside before tying the older man up, punching him and smothering him with a pillow.

While Fleener is accused of being the one who actually punched and suffocated Latus — saying, “I got to make sure he does not call the cops” — Johansen is also charged with felony murder due to his alleged role at the scene.

On their bus ride away from the scene, Fleener and Johansen were recorded on surveillance video allegedly laughing and high-fiving, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The pair was also allegedly seen on video entering and leaving Latus’ apartment complex, WITI reports.

“We did good, bro,” Fleener allegedly told Johansen on the bus after the killing, the newspaper reports.

Johansen later allegedly told investigators “he did not know what they were going to do until they arrived at a residence” and went with Fleener after the latter man had asked if he wanted to get some money, according to WITI.

Latus was left dead in his bedroom covered with a blanket, his arms and feet bound. His suspected killers allegedly took $160 from his wallet, according to the criminal complaint.

Later that same day, a woman called 911 — frantic — to report Latus’ death, according to WITI.

In a statement to WDJT, his family described him as “the nicest, kindest person you could ever meet. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend.”

Latus was a grandfather and Marine veteran who had recently been diagnosed with cancer, according to WITI. His wife of 55 years died earlier this year.

He had worked for more than 30 years at Wisconsin Motor, his obituary says.

Fleener and Johansen are being held in the Milwaukee County Jail. It is unclear whether they have entered pleas or have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Both men are charged with robbery, use of force, while Fleener is additionally charged with first-degree reckless homicide and burglary, battery to a person; and Johansen is also charged with felony murder.

Fleener is being held without bail while Johansen remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, the Journal Sentinel reports.