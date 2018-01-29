Wisc. Mom Allegedly Refused an Operation on Teen Daughter Who Died From Brain Infection

A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman allegedly denied her malnourished 14-year-old daughter medical treatment for the brain infection she would die from a week later, multiple outlets report.

Aziyza Ababneh has been charged with neglecting a child causing death, according to WKOW.

Daughter Amina Krouser died Dec. 10, 2017 from untreated Lemierre’s Syndrome, a potentially deadly throat infection that spread to her brain. She died one week after her mother allegedly refused to give doctors permission to perform life-saving surgery on the 14-year-old to treat the infection, the Associated Press reports.

Medical examiners have ruled her death a homicide.

Ababneh was arrested on Friday, the station reports, and has not appeared before a judge to plead to the charge.

PEOPLE was unable to immediately determine if she has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf. She faces 20 years if convicted. She remains in custody, but her bail amount was not immediately clear.

After she was informed Amina would die without the operation, Ababneh allegedly told doctors, “I’ve already lost her.”

WISN claims that the teen’s siblings allegedly told investigators Amina was getting worse by the day before her death. She was urinating in the bed and had difficulty walking and talking, reports the news station.

Ababneh was allegedly angry the girl was not improving and began beating her with belts, a paddle and a pipe with duct tape wrapped on one end, WISN reports.

Additionally, Ababneh’s home allegedly had no heat or running water, and smelled of cat urine and human feces, according to WISN, which obtained a copy of the criminal complaint.

There was also a “compost toilet,” which investigators allegedly described as a 5-gallon plastic bucket the children used as a restroom.

WISN also reports that the children were malnourished, often eating baby food for meals.