Wife Swap Killings: Son Allegedly Shoots Himself in the Head After Killing Mother, Brother

An Ohio bluegrass musician who police allege fatally shot his mother and brother (all of whom appeared on the ABC show Wife Swap) remains in critical condition at a Cleveland hospital, where he is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

On Thursday, officers responding to a 911 hang-up call arrived at a residence in Beach City, Ohio, and as they approached the home, heard a single gun blast, according to a statement from investigators.

Police rushed inside to find Jacob Stockdale, 25, on the floor. He was still alive, but bleeding profusely from the head, PEOPLE learns.

Officers also found the bodies of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale, Jacob’s mother and younger brother.

Authorities believe Stockdale shot his mother and brother before trying to end his own life. Police have not released any information concerning a possible motive for the killings.

Jacob and James, along with their father Timothy Stockdale, were members of a bluegrass group called the Stockdale Family Band.

In 2008, the Stockdale family was featured on an episode of the ABC reality series Wife Swap, in which two families with starkly different backgrounds swap wives for a two-week period.

The segment portrayed the Stockdales as being “devoutly religious,” with a self-imposed ban on television, video games, and curse words.

Police claim Timothy Stockdale was not home at the time of the murders.

“Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons,” Timothy writes in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE. “She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother.”

The statement adds that the family “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.”

As of Friday, no criminal charges had been filed in this case.