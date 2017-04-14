‘I Still Love Him’: Wife of Former Tennessee Teacher Accused of Kidnapping Student Speaks Out

The wife of the former Tennessee teacher accused of abducting a 15-year-old female student last month spoke through tears and said that despite everything, she still loves him.

“Of course I love him. I forgive him and I still love him,” Jill Cummins said of her husband, Tad, during an interview with ABC News. “But it doesn’t mean I could ever trust him again. Because he betrayed my trust to a point that that’s totally broken.”

On March 13, Cummins allegedly kidnapped his student, Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen at a local restaurant. She was reported missing by her family later that afternoon and an attorney for the family later told PEOPLE that Cummins “groomed” Thomas before they both vanished.

“I go from feeling really so hurt I can’t even function, to really mad,” Jill said. “It’s very selfish of him to have done this to us. So, I’m mad part of the time. And then sometimes I have this peace that comes from God.”

Jill said she thought her husband was simply mentoring Thomas, noting that she and Cummins even took Thomas, along with a group of children, to church.

“She would come to him with her problems about her past,” Jill said, noting that she was one of many who didn’t know the nature of her husband’s relationship with Thomas. “He was friendly with everyone.”

Prior to their disappearance, Cummins had been suspended from his job as a health sciences teacher for allegedly kissing Thomas in January on school grounds. After the pair went missing, Cummins was fired.

In late March, Jill filed for divorce from him in early April after 31 years of marriage. Jill said she thinks Cummins took off with Thomas out of guilt.

“I think he left because he was so ashamed of what had happened he couldn’t face me or anyone,” she told ABC News. “And he didn’t wanna face the consequences. So he thought that was his only choice, was just to leave.”

Cummins’ children also spoke out about the situation, begging their father to come back.

“No matter where you are, daddy, no matter what you’ve done, we just want you to come home,” Erica Osborne, 29.

“We miss you so much. We’re here for you, no matter what anytime, any place, anywhere.”

A warrant has been issued for Cummins’ arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor — the latter charge stemming from the alleged kiss on school grounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Authorities said she had blonde hair and hazel eyes but now believe she may have dyed her hair.

Cummins was seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976ZPT, according to the TBI. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Cummins or Thomas should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.