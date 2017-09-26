Why Anthony Weiner Walked Free Hours After Being Sentenced to Federal Prison

Just hours after Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison with three years probation for sending sexually explicit messages and photos to a 15-year-old girl, the former New York congressman was seen leaving his apartment building in Manhattan.

Weiner, 53, wore a blue T-shirt and orange Mets baseball cap as he made his way onto the subway after his court hearing, and caused some to wonder why he was not yet behind bars.

Weiner will begin serving time on Nov. 6. He also must register as a sex offender after his prison term is complete and cannot appeal his sentence due to his guilty plea.

Huma Abedin, Weiner’s estranged wife, was photographed Tuesday in Manhattan after dropping the couple’s 5-year-old son Jordan off at school.

The longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, 41, wore a pair of flower-embroidered jeans with a white sleeveless blouse with tie detail. Dark sunglasses covered her eyes.

Weiner’s parents and brother were in the courtroom on Monday, but Abedin was not. However, the pair appeared in divorce court together earlier this month to ask the judge to keep their divorce proceedings private.

The disgraced congressman sobbed as Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York handed down the sentence, telling him, “This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment.” He grabbed tissues to wipe away his tears and stood crying after the judge left the courtroom in lower Manhattan.

At the sentencing, prosecutor Amanda Kramer of the U.S. Attorney’s office asked for 21 to 27 months behind bars, noting that on “three occasions in 2016, he asked the 15-year-old to get naked and asked her to perform.”

Prior to his sentencing, Weiner cried while reading a written statement, saying in part, “The crime I committed was my rock bottom … I was a very sick man for a long time.” He also admitted he is “an addict” and attends twice-weekly group therapy, individual therapy, and also helps others.

Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23, of last year, Weiner and the teen participated in three video chat sessions on Skype, and “it was then that the minor victim made clear that she was not just a minor — she was in fact, only 15 years old,” prosecutors wrote in court papers. “That did not stop Weiner.”

Prosecutors continued, “During the latter two Skype sessions, on February 18 and 23, 2016, and in a Snapchat communication on March 9, 2016, the defendant used graphic and obscene language to ask the Minor Victim to display her naked body and touch herself, which she did.”

He faced up to 10 years in prison.

Weiner, a Democrat, resigned his congressional seat in June 2011 after his first sexting scandal, and his second sexting scandal in 2013 scuttled his bid for a political comeback as a New York City mayoral candidate.