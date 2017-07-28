Who Were the Victims of Notorious N.Y.C. Serial Killer Son of Sam

1977: The 'Summer of Sam'

Before his arrest on August 10, 1977, serial killer David Berkowitz — the self-appointed Son of Sam — held the city of New York in the grip of fear for more than a year. Believing demons were commanding him to kill, communicating these demands through his neighbor's barking dog, Berkowitz killed six people and wounded seven in eight separate shootings throughout New York's outer boroughs.

Media coverage of the shootings helped to augment that sense of fear that paralyzed the city through one of its hottest summers. Because most of the victims were women with long, dark hair, New York City's female denizens filled hair salons seeking pixie cuts and bleach jobs.

Berkowitz, now 64, has been behind bars ever since his arrest, and claims to have found God. Known these days as "Son of Hope," Berkowitz believes he is now a vehicle for the Lord's good works, friends tell PEOPLE.