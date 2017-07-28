Crime
Who Were the Victims of Notorious N.Y.C. Serial Killer Son of Sam
David Berkowitz, or the “Son of Sam,” terrorized New York City during a 13-month shooting spree
1977: The 'Summer of Sam'
Before his arrest on August 10, 1977, serial killer David Berkowitz — the self-appointed Son of Sam — held the city of New York in the grip of fear for more than a year. Believing demons were commanding him to kill, communicating these demands through his neighbor's barking dog, Berkowitz killed six people and wounded seven in eight separate shootings throughout New York's outer boroughs.
Media coverage of the shootings helped to augment that sense of fear that paralyzed the city through one of its hottest summers. Because most of the victims were women with long, dark hair, New York City's female denizens filled hair salons seeking pixie cuts and bleach jobs.
Berkowitz, now 64, has been behind bars ever since his arrest, and claims to have found God. Known these days as "Son of Hope," Berkowitz believes he is now a vehicle for the Lord's good works, friends tell PEOPLE.
Donna Lauria: The First Victim
The Son of Sam first struck on July 29, 1976, targeting two young women in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. Shots rang out shortly after 1:10 a.m., and Donna Lauria, 18, and her friend, 19-year-old Jody Valenti, were both struck by bullets while sitting in Valenti's car.
One bullet killed Lauria instantly. Valenti was shot in the thigh, and survived the attack. She said the killer walked away briskly, and didn't say a word before or after the shooting.
The Second Victim: Christine Freund
Berkowitz non-fatally shot two people before killing his second victim.
On January 30, 1977, Christine Freund, 26, and her fiancé John Diel, 30, were sitting in his car near a train station in Forest Hills, Queens. The two had just seen Rocky, and were about to go dancing.
Berkowitz fired three bullets into the car. Diel drove off for help, but only sustained minor injuries. However, Freund was shot twice and was pronounced dead several hours later at a nearby hospital.
Third Victim Virginia Voskerichian -- and Someone Sees the 'Son of Sam'
Columbia University student Virginia Voskerichian, 19, was walking home in Queens on March 8, 1977, when she was approached by Berkowitz. He brandished a gun, and the teen raised her textbooks defensively. The bullets went through the books and struck Voskerichian in the head.
A neighborhood resident who'd heard the gunshots almost collided with someone who was fleeing the scene. He described Berkowitz as a "chubby teenager" but failed to get a good look at his face.
Victims Valentina Suriani and Alexander Esau -- and a Taunting Letter
On April 17, 1977, Alexander Esau, 20, and Valentina Suriani, 18, were sitting in her car, which was parked in the Bronx. Both were shot twice; Suriani died at the scene, and Esau lived long enough to make it to a nearby hospital.
Police found a letter at the scene addressed to the NYPD's chief of detectives. The letter explained the killings would not stop, and was signed "Son of Sam." Berkowitz even taunted detectives for their lack of progress in the investigation.
"I live for the hunt—my life," Berkowitz wrote. "I dont want to kill anymore no sir, no more but I must, 'honour thy father.'"
Stacy Moskowitz, the Last Victim
The Son of Sam struck for the last time on July 31, 1977, when he shot into a car occupied by Stacy Moskowitz and Robert Violante, both 20. Fresh from their first date, the two were kissing when the bullets started to fly.
Both were shot in the head, and Moskowitz died several hours after arriving in a hospital for treatment. Violante lived but has suffered from a visual impairment ever since.
'Son of Sam' Claims He's Evangelical 'Son of Hope'
Berkowitz, 64, has been incarcerated since his arrest. He was sentenced to six life sentences after being convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.
Two years into his sentence, a fellow prisoner slashed his throat from ear to ear. It required 50 stitches to close. Berkowitz refused to identify his assailant, saying he deserved such treatment for his crimes.
These days, the serial killer claims to be an evangelical Christian, and refers to himself as the "Son of Hope." He said he found God in 1987, and runs a website that expresses his religious views and beliefs.