PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Golfer Lucas Glover, Allegedly Attacked by Wife Following Tournament Loss?

Professional golfer Lucas Glover is used to making sports headlines. This week, though, they were about the arrest of his wife, who was accused of attacking him and his mother following his poor showing at The Players Championship in Florida.

Krista Glover, 36, was arrested Saturday by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and released the following morning after posting $2,500 bond, PEOPLE confirms.

She was charged with domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

It was unclear Wednesday if she has retained an attorney. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Here’s what you need to know about the golfer, his wife and the reported altercation between them.

1. Lucas Turned Pro After Graduating From Clemson

Lucas, a 38-year-old South Carolina native, has been playing golf since before high school and started competing professionally after graduating from Clemson University in 2001. He was inspired to pick up the game by his grandfather, former Clemson University football and baseball star Dick Hendley.

To this day, Lucas maintains his ranking as the school’s third best player and is considered the 104th best golfer in the world.

He was promoted to the PGA Tour in 2004 and claimed his first tour win in 2005. Four years later, he notched a two-stroke win at the 2009 U.S. Open.

He won his third PGA tournament at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship but has struggled with his short game ever since.

From left: Lucas and Krista Glover Lucas Glover/Twitter

2. He Has Documented ‘Lucky’ Home Life Online

Lucas married Krista in 2012 and they have two children together: a daughter born in 2013 and a son born in 2015. He was previously married to Jennifer Smith, described by Golf magazine as “his high school and college sweetheart.”

While the couple has remained relatively private in the press, Glove shares photos of his wife and kids on Twitter — even hashtagging one image #luckyman.

In another picture, Glover wrote that the couple had spent New Year’s together in London. With an image of his wife and daughter, he wrote, “Most thankful for these 2 beautiful ladies.”

Krista’s Facebook page also features numerous photos of her and Lucas and of her with their children.

Krista Glover

3.Krista Was Allegedly Critical and Abusive of Lucas, He Said

Authorities say Lucas told them that his wife often gets violent whenever he doesn’t play well in a tournament, according to the Miami Herald. However, he reportedly said there had not been a physical encounter between them this time.

According an incident report, Glover allegedly told deputies that “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him is a loser and a p—-, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again.”

St. John’s Sheriff’s deputies noted in their reports that there were cuts on Glover’s right arm and “multiple lacerations” to both of his mother’s arms and blood on her clothes, the Herald reported.

Further, deputies reportedly alleged that Krista became angry and aggressive during her arrest.

4. Krista Will Be ‘Cleared,’ Lucas Says as He Asks for Privacy

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Lucas confirmed there had been an “unfortunate situation” but asked for privacy for the family.

“On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called,” he wrote. “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”