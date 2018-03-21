These Are the Austin Bombing Victims: 39-Year-Old Father, a Teen Boy and His Mom and 3 Others

A string of bombings around Austin, Texas, this month killed two people and injured four more — all at the hands of the same suspect, who has since died, according to police.

Here is what we know about the victims.

The Dead

The first person killed in the Austin bombings was 39-year-old Anthony House, on March 2, according to authorities. The package that exploded at his home that day was the first in the series of blasts.

Married with an 8-year-old daughter, House was the stepson of a well-known Austin pastor. He was a project manager at Texas Quarries and, as a former high school track team member, had volunteered to mentor young athletes in his free

time.

“He was always laughing,” says friend Greg Padgitt.

Anthony House Sarah Navoy/Facebook

Draylen Mason, 17, was killed on March 12 in one of two package explosions. The blast that took his life also seriously injured his mother. A 75-year-old Hispanic woman was hurt in the second bombing.

A “most remarkable talent” on orchestral bass, Mason was enrolled at the University of Texas next year, says College of Fine Arts Dean Doug Dempster.

“His gentle confidence seemed to come from a conviction that hard work and talent was going to work for him,” Dempster says. “It did.”

Mason and House both attended the local Wesley United Methodist Church.

Draylen Mason Draylen Mason/Facebook

The Wounded

In addition to Mason’s mother and the other woman injured on March 12, two white men, 22 and 23 years old, were injured in a fourth bombing on Sunday.

A fifth bomb went off at a local FedEx facility on Tuesday. Though no one was injured, an employee was treated for ringing in her ears.

Early Wednesday, Austin police announced the suspected bomber had killed himself in an explosion as authorities were in pursuit in order to take him into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released and a motive has not been confirmed as the investigation continues. Police do not yet know if the suspect was working alone or with accomplices.

“For the families in our community who lost loved ones or who had loved ones seriously hurt in these incidents, our hearts remain with you as you go through your healing process and your time of sorrow,” Police Chief Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference. “We stand by you and with you in your time of need.”

• With JEFF TRUESDELL