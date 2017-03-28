White Supremacist Allegedly Said He Killed Black Man in N.Y.C. to Discourage Interracial Dating: Report

A white supremacist accused of stabbing a homeless man to death allegedly told investigators the killing was a “practice” run for more killings he was planning to carry out on black people in New York City’s Times Square, PEOPLE confirms.

James Jackson, 28, told a reporter this week he wanted to wage a campaign of violence aimed at deterring interracial relationships.

A statement issued Monday by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. alleges “James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate.”

Jackson allegedly told investigators he traveled from Baltimore to New York, intent on harming black men. Jackson encountered Timothy Caughman, 66, shortly after 11 p.m. and allegedly attacked him with a large sword, stabbing him repeatedly.

Caughman stumbled into a police department with stab wounds to his chest and back and died later at a hospital, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Two days later, Jackson turned himself into police after seeing his face, captured on surveillance cameras, in local news reports.

Vance’s statement alleges that Jackson chose Caughman at random, singling him out “solely on the basis of his skin color.”

“James Jackson wanted to kill black men, planned to kill black men, and then did kill a black man,” the statement continues. “He chose Midtown as his crime scene because Manhattan is the media capital of the world, and a place where people of different races live together and love one another.”

On Monday, prosecutors upgraded the charges against Jackson to include murder as an act of terrorism in the first and second degrees. He was initially charged with murder in the second degree as a hate crime, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Jackson’s attorney for comment. It is unclear if and how he has pleaded to the charges against him.

Jackson granted an interview to the New York Daily News and allegedly said from New York City’s Rikers Island that he imagined a white woman thinking about his planned crimes: “Well, if that guy feels so strongly about [interracial dating], maybe I shouldn’t do it.”

Jackson allegedly told the paper he had thought extensively about the attack, and wishes he would rather have killed “a young thug” or “a successful older black man with blondes … people you see in Midtown. These younger guys that put white girls on the wrong path.”

He allegedly complained about the depiction of interracial couples in television ads: “It’s like every other commercial in the past few years has a mixed-race couple in it.” He also is quoted in the article as saying, “The white race is being eroded. … No one cares about you. The Chinese don’t care about you, the blacks don’t care about you.”