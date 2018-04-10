Woman Arrested for Decapitating Her Boyfriend Allegedly Shouted 'Let Me Get My Heads'

A West Virginia woman arrested on suspicion of beheading her boyfriend, allegedly told sheriff’s deputies they had to “take me back and let me get my heads.”

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, was arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, Bo White, in his home, according to WVNS.

Mills, of Rural Retreat, West Virginia, has been charged with second-degree murder, the outlet reports. A judge ordered Mills to undergo further evaluation to see if she can stand trial.

Deputies were called to the Lerona area by some concerned citizens and allegedly found Mills covered in blood and wearing a glove on one hand, Fox News reports.

Authorities allege she told them she was bleeding as someone attacked her and threw through a glass door. She then allegedly become “combative” with deputies and was arrested.

Once in the deputies’ car, Mills allegedly yelled, “You have to take me back and let me get my heads.”

Later that day, White’s decapitated body was found in his home, according to West Virginia Metro News.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler told West Virginia Metro News that Mills could be indicted for first or second-degree murder.

“Even though she’s only been initially charged with second-degree murder because there was some initial doubt about premeditation, the grand jury could certainly indict her for first-degree murder,” Sitler told the outlet.

Mills is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $210,000 bail, according to jail records. The jail records do not indicate if she has an attorney.