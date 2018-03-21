'We Had No Idea of the Darkness': Austin Serial Bombing Suspect's Family Shares Shock and Horror

Relatives of the 23-year-old local man now accused in a string of deadly bombings in Austin, Texas, say they are aghast at the revelation of his suspected involvement, according to a statement obtained by CNN.

“We are devastated and broken at the news that our family could be involved in such an awful way,” relatives of Mark Conditt said in their statement, CNN reported. “We had no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in. Our family is a normal family in every way. We love, we pray, and we try to inspire and serve others.”

Austin police did not initially identify Conditt as the suspect but his name was confirmed in multiple news reports which cited unnamed law enforcement officials. He was later identified by federal prosecutors.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach Conditt’s family directly were unsuccessful Wednesday.

“Right now our prayers are for those families that have lost loved ones, for those impacted in any way, and for the soul of our Mark,” his family’s statement continued.

“We are grieving and we are in shock. Please respect our privacy as we deal with this terrible, terrible knowledge and try to support each other through this time.”

The statement was released through an aunt, according to Reuters.

Mark Conditt's home in Pflugerville, Texas Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

According to the Austin American-Statesman, police said Conditt’s family has been cooperative with law enforcement and “they wanted to express their condolences to the families of those who have been affected and that will be reflected in their statement.”

Austin Police Det. David Fugitt they have no evidence “to believe the family had any knowledge of this,” the Statesman reports.

“They are having a difficult time and it is understandable; this is certainly a shock to the conscience and they are taking it in stride,” Fugitt said.

Conditt was killed early Wednesday when he detonated an explosive in his vehicle in the Austin area as officers closed in on him, authorities have said.

A motive in the bombings — which began on March 2 and have killed two and injured four others — is not yet known as the investigation continues.

According to the Statesman, Conditt had attended Austin Community College and had worked as a “purchasing Agent/buyer/shipping and receiving” at Crux Semiconductor, a manufacturing company.

Before college Conditt was homeschooled, along with his three younger siblings, according to the New York Times.

He lived with his parents in Pflugerville, Texas, just outside of Austin, until 2017, Reuters reports. After that he moved a little less than a mile away.

• Reporting by ELAINE ARADILLAS