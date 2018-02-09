WATCH: Woman Allegedly Left Baby in Airport Restroom: 'I Want What's Best for Him and It’s Not Me'

On the evening of Jan. 14, a newborn boy was found on a baby changing station in a restroom by an employee of the Tucson International Airport. The restroom was located near the airport rental car counters outside of security.

Security surveillance footage recently obtained by local media shows a woman who authorities believe left the child in the restroom.

The baby boy had been cleaned after being born and was wrapped up, according to the Arizona Daily Star. A note found with the baby asked for help. “My mom had no idea she was pregnant,” the note reads. “She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to authorities so they can find me a good home.”

“I just want what’s best for him and it’s not me,” the note continued, according to the Star. “Please. I’m sorry.”

The video and photographs show an unidentified young woman walking through the airport, according to the Arizona Republic. She can be seen carrying a sleep pillow, purse and some clothes.

After reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, airport authorities determined that the woman gave birth to the baby shortly after 9 p.m. in Concourse B before taking the child to a family restroom near baggage claim to clean him up, according to the Star. The woman then walked to a restroom near the rental car counters and left the baby.

On Friday, Tucson Airport Authority spokesperson Jessie Butler told PEOPLE authorities are “not actively searching” for the mother after investigators exhausted all resources. She said the video was released following a public records request filed by local media.

The woman appears to be between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches, in her 20s and with dark hair, according to ABC15.

The baby boy was unharmed and taken to a local hospital. He is now in the custody of Arizona Department of Child Safety, the Republic reports.