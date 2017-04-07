WATCH: Sneak Peek of ID's Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery

It has been nearly nine years since Casey Anthony was arrested in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The saga quickly became international news, turning the young Florida mother into a household name, and earning her the distinction of “the most hated mom in America.”

Today, the case still baffles – and enrages – trial watchers who followed the case from Caylee’s disappearance to Casey’s shocking 2011 acquittal.

Now, the case is the subject of a new docuseries on Investigation Discovery. This Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, the network will premiere Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, a three-part series that will look into the trial that gripped America. In the exclusive preview clip above, Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, talks about her first conversation with her daughter after Casey’s arrest.

“I talked to her for the first time after she was arrested,” Cindy Anthony recalls. “I didn’t have the energy to be upset with her. I’m thinking, ‘If you’re not telling them everything to help them, I can’t understand.’ ”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The meeting came at a time where Casey Anthony had lied repeatedly to police investigating Caylee’s disappearance. She had told falsehoods about her employment history and circle of friends. She had even concocted a fictional nanny, Zenaida Fernandez Gonzalez, who she said had kidnapped Caylee.

During this time, Cindy Anthony tried to get her daughter to tell the truth, but she alleges her pleas fell on deaf ears. “My priority was Caylee,” Cindy Anthony recalls, “but all she wanted to do was get her boyfriend Tony’s phone number.”

In addition to interviews with George and Cindy Anthony, the series features several others who were involved in the case.

Producers of the show interviewed Belvin Perry, Jr., the judge who presided over Anthony’s trial; Russ Huekler, an alternate juror who, among the other jurors, faced a public backlash after the acquittal; Clint House, a former close friend and confidant of Casey Anthony’s; and former Orange County Sheriff Kevin Beary, who first investigated the case.

Since her acquittal, Casey Anthony has led a lonely, guarded life. She lives in South Florida with her lead investigator and has not been employed for several years. The series will provide updates about her life today.

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, begins Sunday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.