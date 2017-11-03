Washington State Mother Allegedly Strangled Her Son to Death on Halloween Because She Needed to ‘Save Him’

A Washington State woman allegedly admitted to strangling her 9-year-old son to death on Halloween after “praying” about doing so.

Amber Lynn James, 47, is being charged with second-degree murder after the death of her son, Ryan Rosales, in what authorities as “obvious homicidal violence,” according to KCPQ.

In court documents obtained by KCPQ, James allegedly asked a deputy after her arrest, “How do I explain to someone why I just f—ing killed my kid? What is a good explanation of that? I killed my f—ing kid.”

The news outlet reported that Ryan was found dead in his home early Tuesday. His father, James Rosales, called 911 and told dispatchers his son’s lips were blue and his face was covered in red spots, according to KCPQ.

Amber James heading into court. Facing 2nd degree murder charge in death of her 9 yo son. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/yny0R9pqd5 — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) November 1, 2017

James also told investigators that she believed she was being followed and had been watching YouTube videos that were focused on conspiracy theories, according to the Kitsap Sun.

Detectives investigating the case found writing on the walls of the room where Ryan’s body was found that read, “Harvest,” “Greed kills,” “Sex Trade,” “God is coming,” “No Pedo” and “Michael=Devil,” according to CBS News.

In court documents obtained byKCPQ, Rosales said he was taking a shower at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, when he smelled gas and found the stove’s burners on but not alight. He allegedly questioned his wife about it and noticed scratches on her neck,

Stepping into his son’s bedroom and giving him a kiss was what alerted Rosales to what was wrong, as he felt his son was cold and unresponsive, it said in the court documents.

He called 911 and began giving his son CPR, however, paramedics were unable to revive Ryan.

Detectives alleged James was found with cloves of garlic, two lighters and a small vial of “holy water”, which she told detectives she had used to “say a prayer for my baby.”

Investigators transported James to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation and to treat the injuries on her neck.

According to CBS News, investigators said that during questioning, James told detectives “she needed to save her son from people who were after us, needed to protect him. She stated she prayed, thought about it, cried then put her hands around his throat so he couldn’t breathe any longer.”

James is being held in the Kitsap County Jail with a bond set at $1 million, according to KTLA. Her next court appearance is Friday.