Washington Man Sentenced for Dismembering Mom-of-Three and Putting Remains in Recycling Bin

A Washington man who pleaded guilty to murdering and dismembering a woman he was dating before dumping her body parts in a recycling bin has been sentenced to prison.

John Robert Charlton was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old nurse and divorced mother of three, on the morning of April 9, 2016, according to the Seattle Times.

In October, Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle belonging to Lyne.

Charlton and Lyne met on an online dating site and had been seeing each other for about a month before her slaying, he told police. One of her friends told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for six to eight weeks.

Lyne was reported missing after the pair went on a date to a Seattle Mariners game on April 8, 2016. Two days later, police found a bag in a recycling bin containing a head, arm, and leg. Authorities identified the remains as those belonging to Lyne.

During their investigation, police found a 15-inch pruning saw and pieces of flesh inside Lyne’s home outside Seattle – as well as plastic garbage bags similar to those in which Lyne’s remains were found, according to court documents.

A motive for the murder — which occurred in Lyne’s home in Renton, Washington — has never been disclosed.

Charlton initially told investigators he had blacked out and could not remember attacking Lyne, according to court documents.

Lyne’s longtime friend Crissa Franceschina previously spoke to PEOPLE about Lyne, saying, “She was the fun one. She didn’t care what people thought. She was loyal – she was just a good person.”

Lyne is survived by her three daughters, who were 12, 10 and 7 at the time of her death.

“These girls will be supported for a very long time from a lot people,” Franceschina said. “That’s our main purpose right now, is them.”

Charlton was sentenced to what King County prosecutors recommended: 27 years and nine months — the maximum sentenced allowed under the law.

Charlton’s attorney could not be reached by PEOPLE Monday. A GoFundMe page was launched to help support Lyne’s daughter.