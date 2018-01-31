Was Hate Crime Motive in Baseball Bat Attack on Wash. Dad, Who's Now Clinging to Life?

Police in Washington state are investigating a possible hate crime in the beating of a 26-year-old black man now clinging to life in the hospital with severe brain trauma, PEOPLE confirms.

Auburn native Julian Tuimauga, 18, has been charged with felony assault and malicious harassment, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Investigators allege that Tuimauga pummeled DeShawn Horne, 26, on Jan. 20 with a baseball bat, striking him repeatedly in the head and torso.

Tuimauga allegedly told detectives he flew into “a rage” that morning because “he thought that DeShawn and his sister, Shie, were in a sexual relationship and had been engaging in sex that morning,” reads the complaint.

“Julian said that this angered him and he confronted DeShawn in the driveway of the residence with a bat,” the complaint continues. The suspect lives with his sister and their father.

Tuimauga allegedly confessed to police he hit Horne with the bat, causing the victim to fall. He “then hit him several more times while he was on the ground,” the complaint alleges.

Tuimauga remains in the King County Jail on $500,000 bail. He has not entered a plea and does not have an attorney representing him yet.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Tuimauga’s sister, according to the complaint, alleged that her brother broke her bedroom door down and called her a “whore” after the attack on Horne.

The relationship between the sister and Horne is not specifically addressed in the complaint. The sister did say Horne spent the night with her.

The incident was witnessed by a number of people, including a Lyft driver who told police “he heard Julian say, ‘This is what happens when you bring black people around here'” after allegedly delivering the first blow.

After the incident, the driver said he also “saw DeShawn get up and try to walk, but he fell back to the ground,” the complaint alleges.

Part of the alleged attack was captured by a neighbor’s video-surveillance camera.

Fundraising Campaign for Victim’s Infant Son

“It is unknown if the victim will survive,” reads the complaint. Medics arrived to find Horne “breathing but not responding to stimuli.”

They quickly determined he had sustained two contusions: one to the back of the head, and another to the jaw.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“DeShawn was visibly bleeding from the head wound and never regained consciousness,” reads the complaint. “It was later learned that DeShawn had parts of his cranium removed to relieve the pressure of his swelling brain.”

Horne remains in critical condition.

There is a GoFundMe campaign online to help raise funds for his infant son.

On the fundraising site, Horne’s brother, Obediyah Israel, says Horne “loves to make people laugh and feel protected,” noting “his personality and presence lights up a room” and that “his love and compassion has impacted many lives.”

The campaign has raised more than $34,000 of a $75,000 goal.