'Somebody Killed My Mommy': 7-Year-Old Called 911 After Discovering Slain Bodies of Mom and Uncle

A newly released 911 call details the wrenching aftermath of a double homicide in Washington two years ago, when a 7-year-old pleaded for help after finding his mother and uncle had been fatally shot.

“Somebody killed my mommy,” the boy, identified as Cooper Kolbet, tells a Spokane County emergency dispatcher in the call, which was obtained by local TV station KHQ.

“Please come and call the cops and please come here,” says Cooper, audibly distressed.

Asked for his location so the dispatcher can send help, the boy replies, “I’m at Uncle Danny’s house.”

On Aug. 15, 2016, Brenda Kolbet Kenison and Daniel Kenison — Cooper’s mom and uncle, both 45 — were shot and killed while Cooper was in his mom’s car outside Daniel’s home in Spokane, according to a Spokane Valley police official and local news station KREM.

Cooper told the dispatcher he saw the shooter, who fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

“Gilbert came in and he killed my mommy and Uncle Danny,” Cooper tells the dispatcher in his 911 call.

The next day, 44-year-old Gilberto Delgado, reportedly described as Brenda’s estranged boyfriend, was arrested in Idaho. According to police, he had Brenda’s name tattooed on one of his forearms.

Daniel Kenison Facebook

Delgado was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder in both deaths, according to a police news release.

He remains behind bars in the Spokane County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond, according to KHQ. His trial is scheduled for October.

His attorney information was unavailable on Wednesday and it is unclear if he has pleaded to his charges.

Lance Kolbet, Cooper’s father and Brenda’s ex-husband, told KHQ that on the day of the shooting, Delgado allegedly pulled up to the home and chased Brenda inside as Cooper watched from the car.

Minutes later, Delgado allegedly exited the home and drove off, leaving Cooper to find his relatives’ dead bodies inside, according to the Spokesman-Review and Kolbet’s account to KHQ.

Brenda had been shot repeatedly, the newspaper reported in 2016; her brother was shot once in the abdomen.

Gilberto Delgado

“Danny was in the shower and heard gunshots, and he jumped out to get his own gun,” Kolbet told the Spokesman-Review. “There wasn’t a lot Danny could do.”

Brenda had dated Delgado only briefly before breaking up with him over his criminal history, according to the paper. “My theory is that once she figured out what this guy is about … I have no doubt that she was trying to distance herself from him,” Kolbet said.

He said Brenda had just started in a position at a health center before she was killed, the Spokesman-Review reported. Daniel, a former officer in the U.S. Air Force, worked with the U.S. General Services Administration.

“I gotta listen to, first-hand from Cooper, everything that happened just last night,” Kolbet told KHQ soon after the slayings. “It’s horrible, but we got him.”