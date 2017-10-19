Ex-Girlfriend of MMA Fighter War Machine Recounts Harrowing Attack: ‘If I Do Not Leave Now, I Will Die’

A woman who was brutally beaten, raped and kidnapped by the mixed martial artist known as War Machine is speaking out about the 2014 attack by her ex-boyfriend that led to his being sentenced to life in prison.

“This was a whole new level I had never experienced,” victim Christine Mackinday, 26, who goes by the stage name Christy Mack as a model and adult film actress, told Inside Edition about her volatile relationship with her ex, born Jonathan Koppenhaver, which she says veered from “very passionate” to “very abusive.”

The early morning attack on Aug. 8, 2014, began when War Machine unexpectedly entered Mack’s Las Vegas home and found her in bed with her then-boyfriend, Corey Thomas.

As War Machine “came in and jumped on top of me and started beating me in the face,” Thomas told Inside Edition, Mack dialed 911.

That’s when War Machine turned on Mack and terrorized her for two hours, she says. She was hospitalized with 18 broken bones.

“He punched my teeth out, he broke my nose, my complete eye socket was fractured,” she said. “I could hear him going through the drawers downstairs and finding knives. I knew this was my chance, this was my only chance.”

The thought that filled her mind: “If I don’t leave now, I will die,” she said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Naked and bloodied, Mack fled through a back door and over a fence before finding a neighbor who made an additional 911 call for help.

During an eight-day trial this past summer, Mack told jurors that before she escaped, she lay crumpled on her bathroom floor, where War Machine told her, “Now I have to kill you. I’ve gone too far. You can’t be seen like this. Everyone’s gonna know.”

The former MMA fighter expressed remorse in court June 5 following his conviction on 29 of 34 charges that included first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault and coercing witnesses.

“Sometimes I didn’t realize what I did until I’d already done it,” he told Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish. “I hate that this happened.

He was given a sentence of 36 years to life in prison, which includes the possibility of parole.

“I do feel quite a bit safer with him being away for that amount of time,” says Mack, who continues to recover and wants to work with others affected by domestic and relationship violence.

“I do feel that justice has been served,” she says.