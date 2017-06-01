Va. Woman Admits She Encouraged 70-Year-Old Boyfriend to Allegedly Have Sex with Teen Girl

A Virginia woman appeared in court this week to plead guilty to child pornography and neglect charges, acknowledging before a judge that she encouraged her 70-year-old lover to allegedly have sex with an underage girl last year, PEOPLE confirms.

Court records obtained by PEOPLE show that Kelly Claytor, 46, faces a minimum of three years and a maximum of 51 years behind bars after pleading guilty on Wednesday to charges of producing child pornography, possessing child porn with intent to distribute and misdemeanor child neglect.

According to the court filings, prosecutors say Claytor became involved with a married man and that, for several years during their affair, she pushed him to have sexual intercourse with a teenage girl.

Claytor’s now-ex-boyfriend in the case, 70-year-old Houston Miller, is a former dentist who also served as a local magistrate from 2002 to 2010.

Miller is charged with possession of child pornography, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is under house arrest as he awaits his next court date, which is set for July 7.

He is expected to enter a plea to his charges during that hearing.

Prosecutors said that Claytor used the unidentified teen’s cellphone to send sexually-suggestive text messages to Miller. She also shot nude photos of the underage victim, which she sent to Miller, according to authorities.

Miller and the juvenile victim had consensual sex a number of times between May and November 2016, court records allege.

He and Claytor became the subject of a criminal investigation in the fall, soon after the victim told a friend about the sexual encounters during a sleepover.

Prosecutors allege that when Miller learned he was being investigated, he immediately destroyed bedding and attempted to delete text messages and images from two cellphones he owned.

Local authorities enlisted the help of the FBI, which managed to recover the illicit imagery.

Claytor is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15. Neither her attorney nor Miller’s attorney could immediately be reached for comment.