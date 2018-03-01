Virginia Mom Mysteriously Goes Missing from Front Yard While Her Young Children Were Inside Home

Virginia police are searching for a 23-year-old mother of two who vanished without a trace from her home Tuesday morning, leaving her two young children home alone.

“This is a missing person, under suspicious circumstances,” Middlesex Sheriff’s Major Michael Sampson said, during a Wednesday afternoon press conference about the disappearance of TerriLynn St. John.

St. John was reported missing by her father when he found out from his daughter’s co-workers that she never showed up to work.

She was last heard from around 7:30 a.m. February 27.

Sampson said St. John’s father stopped by his daughter’s home in Wake to check on her and found the door open and saw that her children were there alone. He then called the sheriff’s office.

“The children had no injuries,” Sampson said.

St. John’s father Terry told WTVR that he believes his daughter struggled with someone in her front yard as she was getting ready to drive her children to daycare.

“They looked through the woods and you could definitely tell there has been a struggle beside my daughter’s car,” he told the station. “Jewelry was all around, like it had been broken off, her cell phone was found in the bushes.”

Her car was found parked in the driveway, ABC News reports.

Since her disappearance, Sampson said they have interviewed four ‘persons of interest.’

“They have been cooperative,” he said. Their DNA samples are being analyzed at the state lab in Richmond, he said.

Sampson said a ‘person of interest’ could be an acquaintance, friend or family member.

“Miss St. John had a boyfriend at the time,” he added. “He is obviously a person of interest.”

Sampson said they are continuing to interview people and hopes that someone in the community who may have seen something unusual that morning could shed some light on what happened.

“We’re hoping someone can come up and say something that they did not think about at the time,” he said. “This is a tight community. Our community works together.”

St. John is described as 5’6’’ tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-5600.