Va. Mom Missing for 2 Days Was Strangled During Dispute as Suspect Allegedly Confesses

Virginia police have charged a man with murder in the death of a Virginia mom who went missing Tuesday but whose body was found Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Alvin B. Keyser was charged with first degree murder Friday after allegedly admitting to strangling mom-of-two TerriLynn St. John, WTVR reports.

Keyser was taken into custody Thursday morning after he led police to the woman’s body, which was on the side of a road one mile from her Wake home, Middlesex County Sheriff officials said at a Thursday press conference.

During police questioning, Keyser allegedly described to investigators the moments leading up to St. John’s death.

Keyser, who knew both St. John and the father of her two children, said he went to her home to confront St. John about comments she made about him, according to WTVR.

St. John was preparing to take her two young children to daycare when Keyser arrived.

The pair argued outside St. John’s home, Keyser, told investigators, according the Washington Post. When St. John struck Keyser, he allegedly hit her back and strangled her before putting her into his van.

Keyser then allegedly admitted to dumping her body off the side of a road in a wooded area near her home, according to the Post.

After St. John disappeared, her father, Terry, went to check on his daughter after he heard she did not show up to work. When he arrived, he found the front door open and saw that her children were there alone.

On Wednesday night, detectives reached out to Keyser after seeing social media posts online, Middlesex Sheriff’s Major Michael Sampson said at the Thursday press conference. He would not comment further on what the posts contained.

The next morning, Keyser called detectives and led them to St. John’s body.

In addition to the murder charge, Kesyer also faces one count of attempting to conceal or alter a dead body, according to the Post.

He remains behind bars at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center in Saluda, jail officials tell PEOPLE. He is being held without bail.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney or if he has entered a plea.