Va. Mom Allegedly Said She Killed Her Daughter to Save Her From Aliens by Sending Her to Heaven

A 27-year-old Virginia mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old daughter last February allegedly told investigators she wanted to send the girl to heaven to spare her from aliens, PEOPLE confirms.

Court documents filed last week by her attorney further allege Darla Hise told officials at a psychiatric hospital that she had aliens inside her stomach she wanted removed.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the motion, which seeks to keep Hise’s alleged confessions to authorities from being presented as evidence during her impending trial, scheduled for late August.

On Feb. 6, Hise called 911 several times but allegedly refused to provide her name and address, saying only that she thought her daughter Abigail had been shot. Police traced the call and officers were dispatched to Hise’s Hot Springs home, after which deputies found Abigail dead from a single gunshot wound.

Hise was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of use of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and having a firearm while in possession of the drugs. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Authorities have not disclosed where on her body Abigail was shot.

Hise’s attorney Tony Anderson wrote in his motion that his client’s mental condition and chronic drug use made it impossible for her to lawfully waive her right to remain silent when she was questioned by detectives.

“In this case, the evidence will show that Hise’s drug use and psychosis prevented her from being fully aware that she was abandoning her right against self-incrimination and to counsel and the consequences of abandoning those rights,” the motion states.

The motion further alleges Hise’s speech was “incoherent” when she was first taken to the hospital for screening. Doctors initially diagnosed her with “possible drug-induced psychosis vs. PTSD psychosis,” the motion states.

Medical tests showed methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana in Hise’s system, and the motion alleges she had been taking those drugs in the three weeks before Abigail’s death.

Throughout her interview with police, “She detailed her psychosis that she believed her daughter and son were in danger from aliens and she thought she was going to save her daughter by sending her to heaven,” the motion reads.

At the time of Abigail’s death, Hise’s 3-year-old son was inside the home but was unharmed. The boy has been placed in the custody of a family member, according to police.

Hise’s relatives could not be reached for comment.

Anderson has also filed a motion to have Hise’s trial moved to a different jurisdiction.