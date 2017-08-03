Va. Man Arrested After Allegedly Keeping Girlfriend and 2 Children Captive in His Home for Years

A Virginia man has been accused of holding his girlfriend and their two children captive in his home for at least two years, PEOPLE confirms.

Kariem Moore, 43, was charged with three counts of felony abduction by force and one count of felony assault and battery after he was discovered living with a woman and two children in Spotsylvania, Virginia, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The woman and Moore were dating, officials tell PEOPLE. Moore is the father of the two children, who have never been to school. A friend of the family called authorities and requested they check on their welfare after not hearing from them for some time.

Spotsylvania deputies made a house call on Saturday afternoon, where they said they found Moore with the three others.

Upon arrival, deputies met Moore on the home’s front lawn. When they told him they were there to check on the family, Moore appeared to become uncomfortable. Moments later, a woman and two children ran out of the home’s side door.

They told deputies they had been held against their will for more than two years, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

House of Horrors: every window of FredericksburgVA home where man held woman/kids for 2 years is covered up #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/RQPtzpzXYZ — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) August 3, 2017

Officials said it is currently unclear how the victims never left the home, but the investigation is ongoing and they urged the public not to be too quick to judge.

Moore is unemployed, a sheriff’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

He appeared in court on Monday and has not yet entered a plea. It is not clear whether he has an attorney.

He remains behind bars at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, Virginia.