Virginia Man Allegedly Murders His Wife in Presence of a Child

A Virginia man faces a murder charge after allegedly fatally shooting his wife on the back deck of their home in the presence of a child, PEOPLE confirms.

Bernie Lee Thompson, 58, was arrested Friday night after authorities responded to a call about a shooting in the town of King and Queen Court House just after 6 p.m., the King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies had a brief standoff with Thompson, who ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody, the post states.

During a search of Thompson’s home, deputies found the dead body of his wife, Jo Ann D. Thompson, 55, on the back deck with a single gunshot wound.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital for medical observation.

A child was present during the alleged shooting but was unharmed, the post says.

The relationship between the couple and the child is unclear. After the shooting, the child was returned to parents, the post says.

Thompson has been charged with second degree murder; use, attempt to use or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder while being a parent, guardian, or a person responsible for the care of, a child under the age of 18 years of age; and committing a willful act or omission in the care of a child so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life, the post says.

He is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center while he awaits arraignment.

He has not yet entered a plea and it’s unclear whether he has retained an attorney.