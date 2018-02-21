Virginia Man Accused of Incest With Biological Daughter Out on Bond — But She Remains Jailed

A 42-year-old Virginia man charged with incest and adultery for allegedly having a child with his 20-year-old biological daughter has been released from custody after posting bond.

PEOPLE confirms that Steven Pladl posted his court-mandated $28,000 bond on Tuesday.

Pladl was extradited to Virginia from North Carolina this week, and on Tuesday, he and his biological daughter, Katie, appeared for their arraignments in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Pladl is accused of impregnating and marrying Katie, whom he gave up for adoption as an infant before reuniting with her two years ago.

The father and daughter were arrested last month. Both face incest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges.

Katie remains in jail as bond has not yet been decided for her, PEOPLE confirms with prosecutors.

On Tuesday, her lawyers told the judge they needed more time to speak with Katie before requesting bond.

Attorneys for both defendants were unavailable Wednesday for comment.

Neither has entered a plea.

On Tuesday, the judge barred Pladl from leaving the state or having any contact with Katie.

Steven and Kate Pladl Wake County Sheriff's Office

Steven Pladl could not be reached for comment.

According to warrants obtained by PEOPLE, Pladl’s ex-wife — Katie’s mother — first notified police of the possible relationship last May; she had read an entry in one of Katie’s journals in which the girl allegedly discussed being pregnant with her father’s love child.

The baby, a boy, was born in September, court documents confirm.

Pladl and his wife gave the girl up for adoption when he was 22 and she was 17.

The couple stayed together, according to court records, and had two daughters together.

When Katie turned 18 in 2016, she tracked her birth father down through social media.

Pladl was living in a home in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife and their two girls when Katie moved in with them.

Investigators allege Pladl told his two daughters to call Katie their “stepmother.”

Court filings confirm that Pladl and his wife legally separated in November 2016 and divorced in the summer of 2017.

The ex-wife allegedly told police she believes Steven brainwashed and manipulated Katie. Katie and Steven allegedly got married after their child was born.

If convicted on the incest charge alone, the father and daughter could each face up to 10 years in prison.