Virginia Daycare Worker Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple 5-Year-Old Girls

A 27-year-old Virginia man is accused of sexually assaulting four 5-year-old girls enrolled at the daycare that employed him for 7 years, PEOPLE confirms.

Prince William County Police detectives started investigating Taylor Boykin of Nokesville, Virginia, on March 27, after the suspect, an assistant teacher, allegedly “inappropriately touched the victim, identified as a 5-year-old girl,” at the Minnieland Academy in Bristow the day before.

The girl told her mother about the alleged inappropriate touching, and authorities were notified.

As police investigated the complaint, they say they learned of three other alleged victims, all of whom were 5 years old.

The alleged abuse of the four girls occurred within the past year, but authorities say there may be other possible victims who have yet to come forward considering Boykin worked at the center for 7 years.

Boykin is being held without bond on four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration, and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. It was unclear on Tuesday if he’d entered a plea to the charges.

Minnieland Academy has since fired Boykin, according to multiple reports.

PEOPLE reached out to Minnieland Academy for comment, but got no response.

The center did issue a statement to FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., which reads: “Minnieland regrets that this occurred and is cooperating with local authorities in the investigation. Due to the nature of the incident and the continuing investigation we are limited in our ability to comment further.”

This is the second time since 2015 that the Minnieland Academy has fired an employee as a result of alleged criminal behavior.

Two workers were convicted in 2016 for operating a “baby fight club” at the company’s location in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Kierra Spriggs and Sarah Jordan prompted toddlers to fight and dunked children afraid of water into wading pools. The women also gave the children Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and laughed at their reactions.