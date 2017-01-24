Virginia Mom and Two Kids Still Missing Days After She Went on a Date

Police are searching for a young Virginia Beach, Virginia, mother and her two children who disappeared Saturday after a she went on a date.

Before she was reported missing, a fire broke out in her house that killed her dog and cat.

The disappearance of Monica Lamping, 29, and her two children, 7-year-old Kai and 9-month-old Oria, was updated Tuesday to a missing/endangered persons case under suspicious circumstances, Virginia Beach Police Department master officer Linda Kuehn tells PEOPLE.

Keuhn cited “the extended period of time that has elapsed since there has been any contact.”

A police press release states, “Although they are missing under suspicious circumstances at this time, there is no information developed in the investigation indicating foul play.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police say family members have not heard from Lamping since Saturday afternoon.

“She’s never been out of communication with all of us for this length of time,” Lamping’s mother, Sheila Bogart, told the Virginian-Pilot.

Hours before Lamping was reported missing, a fire broke out at her home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. While her dog and cat died, no person was home at the time of the fire.

“Initially the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s investigators were looking into the possibility that a space heater may have been linked to the cause of this fire, but that has not been confirmed,” fire department spokesperson Art Kohn tells PEOPLE, adding that the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Lamping’s friend, Anne Shell, told the Pilot she may have been the last person to see her friend. Shell said she babysat Lamping’s two children Saturday afternoon while her friend went on a lunch date.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Shell said she and Lamping exchanged text messages that night, with the last one being sent by Lamping at about 10:30 p.m Saturday, the paper reported.

Meanwhile, police are trying to identify a person named Chad, according to the press release. They are also on the look-out for Lamping’s green 2002 Jeep Cherokee, which was spotted traveling through the Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel, although police did not say when the vehicle was spotted.

“That is what she is believed to be operating but we can’t confirm that she was last seen driving it,” says Kuehn.