Virginia Mother Charged With Murder After Dead Infant Found in Duffel Bag

A Virginia mom has been charged with murder in the death of her infant, who was found drowned in a duffel bag in 2016, PEOPLE confirms.

Members of the Danville Police Department traveled to Ringgold on Monday and detained Vanessa Danielle Poteat, 25, who is being held without bond, according to a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the warrant, officers were dispatched to a home in Danville back on June 12, 2016, on a call of a dead infant.

When they arrived, they found the baby in a duffel bag at the home of Poteat’s ex-boyfriend’s mother.

The warrant says that the “deceased infant … had been dead for some time.”

Detectives removed a towel from the home along with a black duffel bag with clothing, plastic, and a handwritten note.

According to the warrant, Poteat allegedly called her ex-boyfriend last year and asked him to retrieve the duffel bag and other personal items, telling him she had stored them at his mother’s house.

The ex-boyfriend opened the bag, and saw the dead baby, the warrant alleges.

It was not immediately clear why Poteat is being charged now in the 2016 death. PEOPLE’s calls seeking clarification were not immediately returned.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday if Poteat has entered a plea to the murder charge she faces, and PEOPLE could not determine if she has retained legal counsel for her impending defense.