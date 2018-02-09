Video Shows Kamiyah Mobley Hugging The Woman Who Allegedly Kidnapped Her As an Infant

Florida prosecutors have released dramatic video that captures the tearful reunion between Kamiyah Mobley, a suspected kidnapping victim, and her alleged abductor, Gloria Williams — the only mother she has ever known.

The footage, shot more than a year ago, shows the two women embracing inside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Mobley, now 19, is inconsolable in the arms of Williams, who apologizes over and over to the teen, telling her repeatedly, “I love you.”

The footage has been obtained by PEOPLE. It was recorded shortly after Williams was arrested for taking Mobley from a Florida hospital in 1998.

Investigators permitted the brief reunion last January, after arresting Williams on kidnapping and interference with custody charges.

Williams has pleaded not guilty.

At one point in the footage, Mobley complains that at least three police officers were sent to Williams’ home to detain her.

“They are sending three people like you are some kind of violent person,” Mobley says to Williams.

Williams replies: “They just want to make sure you are okay.”

This week, attorneys for Williams, 52, successfully asked that her trial be delayed. Jury selection was expected to begin next week.

Kamiyah Mobley with Gloria Williams Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Wire

According to investigators, Mobley was only a few hours old when she was kidnapped from University Medical Center in Jacksonville in 1998.

Williams has been accused of posing as a hospital worker to gain access to the facility. Donning scrubs, she allegedly walked into 16-year-old Shanara Mobley’s room, told her the baby was running a fever, and walked out with the newborn.

Williams allegedly raised the infant as her own, naming the child Alexis Kelli Manigo.

There was no sign of Kamiyah for years. In 2016, the suspect’s stepdaughter allegedly called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and left an anonymous tip that would lead investigators in Williams’ direction. She was arrested on Jan. 10, 2017, at her home in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Prosecutors also furnished PEOPLE with letters that Mobley and Williams have exchanged with each other over the last year. The letters provide intimate insight into their relationship.

“I just want everything to go back to normal,” Mobley wrote to Williams in one letter. “I want you home, I need you home.”

Mobley also wrote that “I love you no matter what” and emphasized that “there is nothing or no one who can change that.”

When first interviewed by police, Mobley refused to believe the woman she thought was her mother had kidnapped her. In later interviews, she acknowledged that she had been abducted. She told investigators she was in high school when Williams told her she had been kidnapped as a baby.

“We knew this day was coming,” Mobley told the detectives of Williams’ arrest, according to court filings provided by prosecutors. “We just didn’t think this soon.”

Mobley told police she tracked down her birth mother soon after learning the truth, and even called her, but hung up soon after it was answered. She also allegedly told police her birth mother once texted “Happy birthday” to her, but that that was the last communication they’d had.

PEOPLE has confirmed that a hearing will take place late next week, and that a possible plea agreement in the case will be discussed at that time.

If a deal cannot be worked out, jury selection for Williams’ trial will be scheduled.